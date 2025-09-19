Obituary: Patrick Christopher MacDonald (1973-2025)

November 28, 1973 – September 17, 2025

Patrick Christopher MacDonald, 51, of Middletown, RI passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

He is survived by his parents, Michael F. MacDonald Sr. and Eileen (Leonard) MacDonald; his brothers Michael F. (Lori) MacDonald of Coventry, Shawn P. (Donna) MacDonald of Vero Beach, FL; and his son Brandon of Bristol.

Patrick is also survived by his aunts & uncles: Colleen & Jay Martin of Newport, Maureen & Jeffrey W. Rogers of Chesapeake, VA, cousins Kyle A. Martin of Newport, Jeremiah M. (Kate-Lyn) Rogers, Jackson W. Rogers, and Harper Rogers of Moyock, NC. His nieces, Tyler N. MacDonald of Coventry, Alexa R. MacDonald of Tiverton, and great-niece Teagan N. MacDonald; godmother Gabriel (Gigi) Lewis, and cousin and friend B.J. MacDonald.

In Patrick’s younger years he spent summers on Hazard’s Beach with his family. Patrick was a graduate of Middletown High School, Class of 1993. He worked at both the Viking Hotel and the DoubleTree Hotel in maintenance. An avid pool player, he was called “Joker”. Patrick enjoyed reading and watching historical documentaries. He loved to build Legos with his son, who he called his pride & joy.

The family would like to thank Susan, Evelyn and staff at Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice, and all the nurses at Newport Hospital and ICU.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, September 23, from 3:00-5:00 pm in the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Patrick’ memory may be made to the Middletown Fire Department Rescue Wagon Fund, 239 Wyatt Road, Middletown, RI 02842.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!