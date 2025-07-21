Obituary: Rose Marie Blackburn (1941-2025)

Rose Marie (Chaunt) Blackburn, 83, of Tiverton, RI, passed away Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

She was the wife of 63 years to the late James M. Blackburn, Sr. and the daughter of Aime and Jeannette (Tessier) Chaunt

Rose was employed by NHD Store and Ocean State Job Lot in Middletown, RI, but she took the greatest pride in being a devoted wife, mother, and dedicated homemaker. She was fully involved in the lives of her children, volunteering at school events and cherishing every moment spent with them. She thrived on hosting family events, ensuring that each gathering was filled with laughter, love, and delectable homemade treats.

A passionate baker, Rose delighted in creating her famous maple walnut cake and raisin squares, often sharing these delightful confections with the members of the Fall River Fire Department and EMS division, where they were warmly received.

Rose enjoyed gardening, where she connected with nature. Additionally, she treasured her outings with her beloved husband, her sister-in-law, Beverly, and her brother-in-law, Gene.

She leaves son James M. Blackburn Jr., daughter Lori Bowley (husband John), son Marc Blackburn (wife Racheal), and son Jason Blackburn; five grandchildren, James M. Blackburn III, Paige Blackburn, Kaylyn Blackburn, Nora Blackburn, and Sawyer Blackburn. She was the sister of Paulette Lemay (husband Bernard) and the late Richard Chaunt, Raymond Chaunt, Leo Chaunt and Roland Chaunt. She was the aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 26, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Auclair Funeral Home located at 690 South Main Street, Fall River, MA 02721.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Rose Marie’s memory to The Shriners Hospitals for Children or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!