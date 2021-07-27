CDC: ‘Resume wearing masks indoors in Covid hotspots’

The CDC is expected to announce Tuesday that fully vaccinated people should once again begin wearing masks indoors again in places with high Covid-19 transmission rates.

People in areas with high or substantial Covid-19 transmission should resume wearing masks, the CDC is expected to say, according to sources familiar with the announcement.

In May, the CDC announced that vaccinated individuals were not required to wear masks indoors or outdoors, or physically distance, while maintaining that unvaccinated individuals should continue to wear masks and socially distance.

“It’s a dynamic situation. It’s a work in progress, it evolves like in so many other areas of the pandemic,” Dr. Fauci told CNN. “You’ve got to look at the data.”

The announcement is expected at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

