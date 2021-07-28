Masks to Be Required in City of Newport Owned Buildings

Visitors to Newport City Hall and other public buildings including the Newport Maritime Center and Police Station, will be required to wear masks while inside regardless of vaccination status beginning Monday, August 2nd.

The new indoor mask policy is being instituted as COVID19 cases continue to rise across the country, driven primarily by the spread of the Delta variant and lagging vaccination rates.

City Staff will be required to wear masks whenever in common areas and while engaging with the public.

Members of the public attending in-person meetings held at City Hall and other municipal buildings will also be required to wear masks.

