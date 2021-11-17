City of Newport is Seeking Applicants for Charter Review Commission

The City of Newport is seeking applicants to serve on a seven-member Charter Review Commission to help the City refine its municipal Charter.

The volunteer commission, which was last assembled in 2013, will be charged with reviewing the City Charter and making recommendations to the Council that would then be voted on by Newport residents at the ballot box.

Newport last convened a Charter Review Commission in 2013, however in an effort to ensure that the provisions of the Charter continue to meet the needs of Newport residents, City Councilors voted unanimously on Wednesday, Nov. 10th to once again form the advisory body before the end of the year.

All those interested in lending their time and talent are being asked to apply on-line or by mail by visiting the City’s Talent Bank at www.CityofNewport.com/TalentBank no later than Monday, Nov. 29th.

Applicants must by 18 years of age and be registered to vote in Newport.

The seven members of the Charter Review Commission are expected to be appointed by the Council at their Dec. 8th meeting.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!