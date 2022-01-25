City of Newport Warns It’s Coyote Mating Season

It’s that time of year again… New England’s coyote mating season generally begins in the final weeks of January, before peaking in late February and early March.

That’s why The City of Newport encouraging all residents – with pets or without – to pay special mind to being coyote smart! That means eliminating any and all available food sources by securing your trash cans and dumpsters, feeding your pets indoors, and making sure that you carry a flashlight and whistle or other noise making device when walking your pets in areas where coyotes are known to be active.

Since first coming to Aquidneck Island nearly 30 years ago, our local coyote population has become much more visible with increasing numbers and access to food.

Remember: As long as coyotes are well fed, their populations will grow.

That’s why it’s critical that we ALL do our part to help keep food supplies low and learn to be mindful of these relatively new additions to our urban ecosystem.

If you suspect a coyote is a danger to you or your household, please contact the Newport Police Department at (401) 847-1306.

And for more information about the island’s coyote population and tips to help keep you and your family safe, please visit www.theconservationagency.org/coyote/ or by visiting www.CoyoteSmarts.org

