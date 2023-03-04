Don’t answer phone calls from these 5 area codes

Scammers are always looking for new ways to trick people into answering their calls and falling for their scams. One tactic they use is to call from phone numbers with certain area codes that are not commonly associated with the scammer’s actual location. In this blog post, we will discuss five area codes that are commonly used by scammers and explain why you should be cautious when answering calls from numbers with these area codes. By being aware of these area codes and knowing what to look for, you can help protect yourself from falling victim to these scams.

What Are Scammer Area Codes and Why Are They Used?

Scammer area codes refer to the three-digit prefixes used in telephone numbers that are associated with fraudulent or illegal activities. These area codes are often used by scammers to trick people into thinking they are receiving a call from a legitimate source, such as a government agency or a reputable business.

One reason scammers use these area codes is to bypass caller ID blocking. Many phone systems can block calls from known scammer area codes, but scammers will often use area codes that are not on the block list. This allows them to reach potential victims who might not otherwise answer a call from an unknown number.

Another reason scammers use these area codes is to make the call appear as if it is coming from a local area. This can make the call more likely to be answered, as people are more likely to trust a call that appears to be from their own community. Scammers will also use area codes that are associated with a particular region or country, such as the 212 area code for New York City, to make their calls appear more legitimate.

Scammers also use what is called “spoofing” to make their calls appear as if they are coming from a legitimate number. This is done by using software that alters the caller ID information to display a different number. This can be used to make it appear as if the call is coming from a government agency, a bank or even a family member or friend.

Scammers use these tactics to gain the trust of their victims and to convince them to give away personal information or money. It is important to be aware of these tactics and to not trust calls from unfamiliar numbers, even if they appear to be from a legitimate source. It’s always best to hang up and investigate the number before providing any information.

The Top Five Area Codes You Should Never Answer

Here’s a list of the top five area codes you should never answer:

268 Area Code

This area code is associated with Antigua and Barbuda, but is also known to be used by scammers in various types of fraud.

876 Area Code

This area code is associated with Jamaica, but is also known to be used by scammers in various types of fraud, such as lottery scams, work-at-home scams, and more.

473 Area Code

This area code is associated with Grenada and Carriacou, but is also known to be used by scammers in various types of fraud.

649 Area Code

This area code is associated with the Turks and Caicos Islands, but is also known to be used by scammers in various types of fraud.

284 Area Code

This area code is associated with the British Virgin Islands, but is also known to be used by scammers in various types of fraud.

How to Spot a Scam Call From an Area Code

The caller ID displays a unfamiliar area code or the area code is associated with a foreign country

The caller claims to be from a government agency, bank or other reputable organization and asks for personal or financial information

The caller claims that you have won a prize or lottery and asks for personal or financial information

The caller claims that you are in trouble and need to pay a fine or bail

The caller claims to be a technical support representative and asks for remote access to your computer or credit card information to fix a non-existent problem

The caller asks you to pay with a prepaid debit card, gift card, or wire transfer

The caller’s story or message is generic and/or vague, and the caller is not able to provide any specific details about you or your account

The caller is pressuring you to act fast or threatening with consequence if you don’t comply

The caller number is not a real number or the caller ID is “spoofed” to appear as a legitimate number

The caller is not able to provide any information that can verify their identity

It’s important to remember that scammers are constantly devising new ways to trick people, so it’s always best to be cautious and not to trust calls from unfamiliar numbers, even if they appear to be from a legitimate source. It’s always best to hang up and investigate the number before providing any information.

What to Do If You Receive a Suspicious Call From One of These Area Codes

If you receive a suspicious call from an area code that you suspect may be a scam, the first thing you should do is not to engage with the caller. Scammers are often looking for a reaction and will try to keep you on the phone for as long as possible in order to gather more information about you. Instead, simply hang up.

It is also important to not give out any personal or financial information to the caller. This includes your name, address, phone number, email, social security number, credit card information or any other sensitive information. Scammers can use this information to steal your identity or commit fraud.

It’s also important to note the number and the area code of the call and do a quick online search to check if there’s any information about the number being associated with scam. Many organizations and government agencies have websites that provide information about known scam numbers. And if you find the number is associated with scam, you should report the call to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and to your phone carrier.

In addition to being cautious about answering calls from unfamiliar numbers, you can also take other steps to protect yourself from scam calls. You can add your number to the National Do Not Call Registry, which is managed by the FTC. This registry is designed to help reduce unwanted telemarketing calls. You can also install call-blocking software on your phone or contact your phone carrier to see if they offer this service. These tools can help you block unwanted calls from scammers.

Tips For Protection From The Five Area Codes You Should Never Answer

Tip 1:

Don’t answer calls from unfamiliar numbers or area codes that you suspect may be a scam.

Tip 2:

Never give out personal or financial information over the phone.

Tip 3:

Do a quick online search on the number and area code to check if there’s any information about it being associated with scam.

Tip 4:

Report suspicious calls to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and to your phone carrier.

Tip 5:

Add your number to the National Do Not Call Registry.

Tip 6:

Install call-blocking software on your phone or contact your phone carrier to see if they offer this service.

Tip 7:

Be cautious of caller ID spoofing, if the caller ID displays a number that you know is not the real number, it’s likely to be a scam.

Tip 8:

Be extra cautious if the caller is pressuring you to act fast or threatening with consequence if you don’t comply.

Tip 9:

Be aware of the common tactics used by scammers, such as claiming to be from a government agency, bank or other reputable organization and asking for personal or financial information.

Tip 10:

Trust your instincts, if something seems off, it’s best to hang up and verify the information with the real organization or person.

Additional Resources For Staying Informed About Scammer Area Codes

Staying informed about the five area codes you should never answer is an important step in protecting yourself from falling victim to a scam. There are several resources available to help you stay informed and stay safe.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is one of the best resources for staying informed about scammer area codes. The FTC maintains a database of known scam numbers and provides information on the latest scams and how to protect yourself. The FTC also provides a complaint form that you can use to report suspicious calls. By reporting suspicious calls to the FTC, you can help them track scammers and take action to stop them.

Another resource for staying informed about scammer area codes is the National Do Not Call Registry. This registry is managed by the FTC and allows you to add your phone number to a list of numbers that telemarketers are not allowed to call. This can help reduce the number of unwanted calls you receive, including those from scammers.

Another way to stay informed about scammer area codes is by checking with your phone carrier. Many phone carriers offer call-blocking services that can help you block unwanted calls from scammers. Some carriers also provide information on known scam numbers and how to protect yourself.

You can also check online for scam-related websites that provide information about known scam numbers and the latest scam tactics. Some websites also offer tips on how to protect yourself from scammers and what to do if you suspect that you have been scammed.

Finally, it’s also important to stay informed by reading news articles and reports about scammer area codes in order to stay up to date with the latest trends and tactics used by scammers. By staying informed, you can take steps to protect yourself and your loved ones from falling victim to a scam.