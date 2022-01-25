The Old Miantonomi Park Restrooms Are Finally Coming Down!



The open-air restrooms at Miantonomi Park, which long have stood vacant and unused, are finally coming down according to the City of Newport’s administration.

This week, crews will be on site demolishing the stone and concrete structure, freeing up more green space inside Newport’s largest public park.

The demolition, which was approved by the Miantanomi Park Commission, follows the installation of a new, modern restroom facility on Hillside Avenue that was completed in 2019 and is the latest in a string of improvements made to the park by both the City and various community groups!

Weather permitting, work to remove the old restrooms should be completed by the end of the week.

