CNN fires Chris Cuomo “effective immediately”

CNN said Saturday that anchor Chris Cuomo has been “terminated” by the network, “effective immediately,” after an investigation showed his involvement in advising his brother, former Governor Andrew Cuomo, against sexual harassment allegations.

“Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense. We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately,” the network said in a statement. “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.”

“This is not how I want my time at CNN to end. But I have already told you why and how I helped my brother,” Cuomo said in a statement immediately after the news broke. “”So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN’s #1 show in the most competitive time slot.”

