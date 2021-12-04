RIP Henry “Harry” T. Conheeny

Henry T. Conheeny Jr., age 75 passed away on Saturday November 13, 2021. He was born and raised in Newport, R.I. before moving and residing in Lake Worth, Florida.

Harry was the son of the late Henry Sr. and Eileen Conheeny of Newport, R.I. He is survived by a daughter Melissa Murray of Jefferson City, TN, and two brothers, Peter Conheeny of Riverside, R.I. and William Conheeny of Portsmouth, R.I.

Services will be private.

