Comedian Norm Macdonald Dead At 61

SNL alum and iconic comedian Norm Macdonald has passed away after a nine year battle with cancer.

The one-time Weekend Update anchor’s passing was confirmed to Deadline by his management team at Brillstein Entertainment.

“He was most proud of his comedy,” Macdonald’s longtime producing partner and friend Lori Jo Hoekstra told Deadline.com.

“He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly,” Hoekstra said.

Macdonald was known for his “SNL” impressions of Burt Reynolds, David Letterman, Larry King, Quentin Tarantino and many more during his five years on the show.

Macdonald was only 61.

Rest in peace, Norm.

