Compass Sells ‘Moses Brown Ives House’ in Providence for Record Breaking $4,325,000

Compass announced the sale of ‘Moses Brown Ives House’, 10 Brown Street, on the East Side of Providence for $4,325,000 on Tuesday. Bob Walsh, Sales Associate of Compass Providence, represented the Seller in this record-breaking transaction. According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction represents one of the top three residential sales ever in Providence, and the highest sale in Rhode Island’s Capital City, year-to-date.

Privately sited atop the East Side’s famed College Hill, the historic Greek Revival estate was initially built in 1835 and has undergone several substantial renovations since its construction. The manor home boasts 6 bedrooms, 6 full and 2 half bathrooms, and sweeping city-views across its nearly 10,000 square feet of living space. Noteworthy property highlights include manicured grounds, several entertaining terraces, library, chef’s kitchen and billiards room. Today, the home seamlessly blends history with the highest caliber of modern craftsmanship and smart home standards.

“It was an absolute honor and true privilege to be entrusted to represent the Seller of ‘Moses Brown Ives House’,” commented Bob Walsh. “Rich with history and steeped with academic ties, I’m thrilled to see this gem of a property be passed on to the perfect stewards who will continue to care for this significant Providence landmark.”

Historically, only 5 residential properties have ever traded above $4,000,000 in Providence. Agent’s currently affiliated with Compass have participated in three out of these five record breaking sales.

