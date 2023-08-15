Sen. Reed Again Criticizes Sen. Tuberville’s Partisan Hold on Merit-Based Military Promotions

Monday, after a partisan Senate Republican blockade led by U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) forced the U.S. Navy to become the third branch of the U.S. military to no longer have a Senate-confirmed leader, joining the U.S. Army and Marine Corps in an unprecedented historic first in U.S. history, U.S. Senator Jack Reed (D-RI), the Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, issued the following statement:

“Senator Tuberville continues to act like military promotions are a partisan game. His decision to play politics with our troops is having a negative impact up and down the chain of command. His culture war plays are impeding the U.S. military’s real-world ability to deter, fight, and win actual conflicts. It’s past time the former football coach ends this reckless blockade and stops hurting honorable, hardworking military families who have dedicated their lives and careers to service.

“This is an entirely Republican-made problem and there is an easy Republican solution: Senator Tuberville’s colleagues in Republican leadership need to tell him in public what they say in private: They will not continue to tolerate this unprecedented blockade. The longer this shameful blockade drags on, the worse it gets.

“Senator Tuberville was repeatedly offered votes on his position and he repeatedly declined. He knows his position on this issue doesn’t have majority support in the U.S. Senate or from the American people.”

“It is past time Senator Tuberville show some respect to our military and start listening to his constituents and the American people. He and Senate Republicans must stop denying consent for these nominees. Their irresponsible blockade is undermining national security and harming military readiness.”

