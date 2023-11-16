Congressman Amo Hires Senior Staff, Opens District Office in Pawtucket

Newly elected Congressman Gabe Amo announced Thursday that Dylan Sodaro will serve as Chief of Staff and Kate Michaud as District Director, and that his Rhode Island and Washington, D.C. offices are now open for constituent services

Amo will host a ceremonial swearing-in for Rhode Islanders in early December. Those interested should RSVP here. The office will share additional details as they become available.

Dylan Sodaro brings over a decade of Capitol Hill experience to his role as Congressman Amo’s Chief of Staff, having worked for senior members of the U.S. House of Representatives, Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr. of New Jersey (NJ-09) and Congressman Mike Quigley of Illinois (IL-05).

“I am eager to welcome Dylan to our office to serve Rhode Island’s First Congressional District,” said Congressman Amo. “He has both the legislative and management experience to effectively lead our office and deliver results for the District. Having served as Deputy Chief of Staff and Legislative Director for Representative Pascrell, Dylan has a deep understanding of the Congress.”

Kate Michaud is serving as the District Director after serving as the Town Manager for the Town of Warren since 2018. Prior to her current role, Kate worked as the Director of Planning and Community Development for the Town of Warren and in municipal government in Tiverton.

“I am excited that Kate is joining our team because she brings over two decades of experience serving communities in the First District,” said Congressman Amo. “Kate understands the importance of robust constituent services, delivering federal resources, and coordination between local, state, and federal agencies.”

