Sparkling Lights at The Breakers to return for fourth season

The magic of Sparkling Lights at The Breakers will return for its fourth season November 17th through December 30th.

Tickets are now available!

The historic grounds of The Breakers will glow with hundreds of thousands of holiday lights and lots of sparkling surprises along a half-mile path winding through the landscape. Music will fill the air and refreshments will warm the spirit.

This holiday experience started in 2020, when people were looking for outdoor activities amid the COVID pandemic. Each year since then, Sparkling Lights has become bigger and more spectacular, enjoyed by thousands of visitors. We hope you’ll make it part of your holiday tradition.

* Preservation Society members, don’t forget to log in to your account to get your discount on Sparkling Lights tickets!

