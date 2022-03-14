Congressman Cicilline, Local Business Leaders Highlight Importance of Rhode Island Manufacturing Sector

Rhode Island added 1,500 manufacturing jobs between January 2021 and January 2022, according to new numbers released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics today. The total number of manufacturing jobs in January 2022 was 39,500, down from 40,000 in December 2021.

To bring manufacturing jobs back to Rhode Island and strengthen this critical industry, Congressman David N. Cicilline (RI-01) recently introduced the bipartisan, bicameral Made in America Manufacturing Communities Act, legislation that will marshal federal resources to support American manufacturing, strengthen the domestic supply chain, and create good-paying jobs.

Today, the Congressman joined with Kathie Mahoney, Center Director of Polaris MEP, and Rob Raymond, Chief Operating Officer of Nautilus Defense, to tour the Nautilus Defense facility in Pawtucket, RI and highlight the importance of passing his legislation and the America COMPETES Act, legislation passed by the House of Representatives last month that will boost American production of chips, strengthen U.S. supply chains and American manufacturing, and advance U.S. scientific excellence and research.

“Good-paying manufacturing jobs helped build our middle class and finally, after too many years of seeing these jobs sent overseas, we are reclaiming our identity as a leading center of American manufacturing and innovation,” said Congressman Cicilline. “In fact, according to the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training, our manufacturing sector has recovered 94 percent of the jobs lost during the 2020 COVID shutdown. But, I don’t want us to be satisfied at just recovering these jobs lost to COVID, I want us to expand this sector. The Made in America Manufacturing Communities Act will help us grow this industry and strengthen Rhode Island’s economy.”

“Manufacturing contributes about 10 percent to the overall Rhode Island GDP and 7.6 percent of the total jobs. Eighty-six percent of the manufacturing companies in Rhode Island are under 100 employees. These small businesses will benefit greatly from this bill,” said Kathy Mahoney, Center Director, Polaris MEP. “Through collaboration and sharing best practices, these establishments can continue to grow and partner with state and non-profit organizations. Collaboration among all entities will provide better resources for supply chain resiliency and economic growth in Rhode Island.”

“Nautilus Defense is fortunate to be part of a dedicated coalition of partners focused on expanding advanced manufacturing in Rhode Island. As a small business, our close partnerships with the University of Rhode Island, Polaris MEP, 401 Tech Bridge, and others are key enablers of our company’s development and growth,” said Rob Raymond, Chief Operating Officer of Nautilus Defense. “Representative Cicilline’s efforts highlight the importance of these partnerships and in supporting small businesses that are primed to scale up operations. We are grateful for his support as we continue to invest in our expansion here in Rhode Island.”

The Made in America Manufacturing Communities Act is endorsed by: American Small Manufacturers Coalition, National Association of Development Organizations, National Association of Counties, Information Technology & Innovation Foundation, National Tooling and Machining Association, North American Die Casting Association, Precision Machined Products Association, Precision Metalforming Association, National Skills Coalition, Rhode Island School of Design, Rhode Island Textile Innovation Network, 401 Tech Bridge, Polaris MEP, and the Rhode Island Manufacturers Association.

