Congressman Cicilline Secures $9.6 Million for 10 Rhode Island Community Projects

Congressman David N. Cicilline (RI-01) this week secured $9,633,491 for ten community projects in the House-passed omnibus spending package, bringing home funding that will directly help Rhode Islanders throughout the First District.



“I’m thrilled that all ten of the community projects I submitted to the Appropriations Committee were included in this spending package. The $9.6 million coming home to Rhode Island will help us take better care of our seniors, provide job training, create and improve community centers and parks, ensure clean water, support survivors of traumatic crimes, and fund community development,” said Congressman Cicilline.



The ten organizations and projects receiving funding in Rhode Island’s First Congressional District are:

Town of Bristol, Bristol Senior Center Facility Rehabilitation Project: $695,941

Town Of Cumberland, Diamond Hill Pavilion Construction Project: $400,000

City of East Providence, East Providence Workforce Training Program: $350,000

Town of Smithfield, East Smithfield Neighborhood Center: $295,000

City of Newport, Narragansett Avenue Water Main Rehabilitation: $1,520,000

Family Service of Rhode Island (FSRI), Police Go Team Critical Services and Expansion: $413,000

Town of Middletown, Purgatory Road Sidewalks: $960,000

City of Central Falls, Ralph J. Holden Senior and Community Center Construction Project: $2,000,000

Providence Redevelopment Agency, Roger Williams Park Broad Street Gateway: $700,000

City of Pawtucket, Veterans Memorial Park Pool Renovation: $2,300,000



More information on the community projects is available here.

