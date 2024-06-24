Congressman Gabe Amo Announces Re-Election Bid for Rhode Island’s First Congressional District

Congressman Gabe Amo (RI-01) officially declared his candidacy for re-election in Rhode Island’s First Congressional District on Monday, marking the beginning of his campaign for the 2024 election.

“While it seems like it was just yesterday, it’s been over 200 days since I was sworn into Congress to serve as a voice for Rhode Islanders in Washington,” said Congressman Amo in his announcement. “Each one of those days has been an honor and privilege. From my working-class upbringing in Pawtucket to working at the highest levels of government, I’ve had the range of experiences necessary to be an effective congressman for our communities from day one. I’m running for re-election because we have much more work to do to deliver for Rhode Island.”

