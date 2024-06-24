Historic Opportunity: The Breakers Opens Private Third-Floor Family Space for Public Tours

For the first time in its 129-year history, The Breakers in Newport, Rhode Island, is opening the private third-floor family space to the public. This exclusive area, which has been home to generations of Vanderbilts, will now be accessible through guided tours.

The new tour provides a detailed look at how these private spaces have evolved over the decades. Visitors will also learn about the latest research and conservation treatments carried out by the Preservation Society’s expert museum staff.

The tours are scheduled daily at 3:30 pm, with ticket prices set at $20 for members, $25 for non-members, and $10 for youths aged 6-12. Due to high demand and limited availability, advance ticket purchases are strongly recommended. It is important to note that house tickets must be purchased separately.

Tickets can be acquired in advance online or in person at The Breakers, Marble House, The Elms, and Rosecliff ticket sales stations. Members are advised to log in at www.newportmansions.org or call (401) 847-1000, ext. 111 to receive their membership discount. Each tour will accommodate a maximum of 10 people, ensuring an intimate and enriching experience.

This unprecedented access offers a unique glimpse into the lives of one of America’s most prominent families and the ongoing efforts to preserve their legacy.

