New England’s Favorite Fall Tradition Adds a Playful Twist at Roger Williams Park Zoo’s Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular

This year, one of New England’s most beloved autumn traditions takes on a new twist with the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular – Trivia Edition at Roger Williams Park Zoo from September 27-November 2,. Visitors are invited to stroll through a sea of over 1,000 intricately carved pumpkins while testing their knowledge with a series of engaging trivia questions.

Set in the vibrant autumn atmosphere, this year’s theme offers an interactive experience where trivia questions span a range of topics, from pop culture and sports to history. It’s the perfect blend of fun and fall magic, creating a unique opportunity for families, friends, and visitors of all ages to enjoy a playful challenge as they walk the grounds, bathed in the glow of thousands of illuminated pumpkins.

Ticketing Information

All tickets for the event are timed and must be purchased online in advance, with no exceptions for sensory-friendly nights.

Prime Nights (Friday-Sunday)

Adult: $22 | Child (ages 2-12): $19 | Toddlers 1 and under: Free

Value Nights (Monday-Thursday)

Adult: $19 | Child (ages 2-12): $16 | Toddlers 1 and under: Free

Zoo members can enjoy discounts every night, with savings of $2 off adult tickets and $1 off child tickets.

Special Nights

Family Fun Nights : On October 8 and 9, guests can meet costumed characters and embark on their pumpkin adventure between 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm (lines close at 7:45 pm).

: On October 8 and 9, guests can meet costumed characters and embark on their pumpkin adventure between 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm (lines close at 7:45 pm). Sensory-Friendly Nights: On October 22 and 23, from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm, the zoo offers a calm experience for individuals with autism spectrum disorders (ASD) and sensory processing differences, featuring 5,000 pumpkins with no music or special effects.

Proceeds for a Cause

All proceeds from the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular benefit Roger Williams Park Zoo’s animal care efforts, education programs, and conservation initiatives, ensuring the protection of wildlife and wild places. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit rwpzoo.org/jols.

This seasonal event, blending trivia, art, and tradition, promises to add an extra spark of excitement to New England’s favorite fall festival.

