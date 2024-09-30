Trinity Church Pumpkin Patch Returns October 10-31 with Music, Food, and Fun

It’s that time of year, folks! The iconic Trinity Church in Newport, RI is turning its lawn into a pumpkin lover’s paradise, and it’s the perfect way to dive into fall festivities. The annual Trinity Church Pumpkin Patch kicks off October 10 and will be open daily through Halloween—because what better way to get your spooky season fix?

From pumpkins of all shapes and sizes to gourds, baked goods, and pumpkin chili that’ll make your taste buds sing, this pumpkin patch has it all! And let’s not forget the essentials—warm cider to keep you cozy and live music to get you in the autumn spirit.

This isn’t just for pumpkin pickers either; there’s something for everyone, including prime photo ops perfect for your Instagram feed. Seriously, if you miss out on this, are you even doing fall right?

Weekdays from 12 PM to 6 PM and weekends from 10 AM to 6 PM, you’ve got plenty of time to get your fall fix. But don’t wait too long—October 31st will sneak up faster than you can carve a jack-o’-lantern!



Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

