Coastal Elegance Surrounded by Conservation — Tiverton Estate on 7+ Acres Lists for $2,900,000

3333 Main Road | Tiverton, RI | 3 Beds, 3 Baths, 3,580 Sq. Ft., 7+ Acres | Surrounded by 475 Acres of Conservation Land | Four-Stall Barn with Tack Room | Offered by Laura Fortin of Heritage Realty for $2,900,000 | Contact 508-801-1909, LFortin@heritagerch.com.

Set on more than seven private acres and bordered by 475 acres of conservation land, 3333 Main Road is a rare retreat where coastal beauty and refined design converge. With expansive water views and complete seclusion, this Tiverton estate strikes the perfect balance of serenity and sophistication.

Inside, the residence spans 3,580 square feet of beautifully updated living space. Refinished wood floors, abundant natural light, and an open-concept layout define the interiors. At its heart, a chef’s kitchen features a quartz island, pantry, and top-grade appliances, opening to a great room anchored by a dramatic stone fireplace. A sunroom with wood stove insert, formal dining room, study, wet bar, and mudroom complete the main level, blending comfort with versatility.

Upstairs, the primary suite is a private sanctuary with its own balcony and spa-inspired en suite bath. Two additional bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill bath, while a flexible family or guest room offers space for evolving needs. The walkout lower level, equipped with a new SaniDry system, opens to a patio and offers potential for additional finished space.

The property’s exterior is equally captivating. A crushed clam shell drive winds through landscaped grounds to fenced pastures and a four-stall barn with tack room — an ideal setup for equestrian pursuits or country living with ease.

Located near trails, sandy beaches, and the boutiques and cafés of Tiverton Four Corners, this estate benefits from a farmland designation and may be sold with or without its outbuildings. For buyer confidence, both a recent appraisal ($3.1M) and home inspection report are already in hand.

This is more than a home — it is a lifestyle defined by space, privacy, and the natural beauty of Rhode Island’s Farm Coast.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!