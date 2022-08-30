Donald Trump Demands New Election “Immediately” or Declare Him “Rightful” President NOW!

Former President Donald trump was quite busy overnight declaring that he should either be declared the rightful winner of the 2020 election, or hold a new election now.

“The Presidential Election was BADLY & IRREPARABLY TAINTED by the FBI’s FAKE description of the ‘Laptop from Hell’ to Facebook & the LameStream Media – & for MANY other reasons as well,” Trump posted at 1:46 a.m. Tuesday on Truth Social. “Declare the rightful winner, or hold a new Election, NOW! Our Country, which is failing badly, knows the ‘score,’ and will never accept Criminal Election Interference. The FBI just fired its Special Agent In Charge of this outrageous & very illegal assault on the Constitution of the United States of America!”

On Monday, Trump had written: “So now it comes out, conclusively, that the FBI BURIED THE HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY BEFORE THE ELECTION knowing that, if they didn’t, ‘Trump would have easily won the 2020 Presidential Election.’”

“This is massive FRAUD & ELECTION INTERFERENCE at a level never seen before in our Country,” Trump wrote. “REMEDY: Declare the rightful winner or, and this would be the minimal solution, declare the 2020 Election irreparably compromised and have a new Election, immediately!”

Donald Trump is having a total meltdown on Truth Social this morning. All of these posts are from just the last few hours. pic.twitter.com/qtQs6KEA7D — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 30, 2022

Biden beat Trump in the 2020 popular vote by 81,268,924 votes to 74,216,154.

306 Electoral Votes to 232.

Game. Set. Match.

