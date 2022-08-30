Newport Police arrest former Newport man for string of recent robberies

The Newport Police have arrested Dennis Tasker, 51, of Pawtucket, for a string for recent burglaries in town including Breakwater Surf on Thames Street, Goat Island Marina, and Miki’s Mat on Bellevue. Newport Police have charged him with 10 felonies and 8 misdemeanors.

Here he is robbing Breakwater Surf.

Here he is breaking into Miki’s Mat.

Here he is breaking into the Goat Island Marina dock office.

Tasker has a long criminal history. According to the FBI, Tasker has been arrested dozens of times in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Florida. Including serious crimes such as sex offenses, bank robbery, breaking and entering, burglaries, and escape from the Rhode Island state prison.

In 2010 Tasker was sentenced to 175 months in Federal Prison for back-to-back bank robberies, including robbing the old Sovereign Bank on Thames Street.

Tasker was arraigned in 2nd Division District Court Tuesday and is being held on a $20,000 bond with 10% surety ($2,000.) His next court date is on December 8, 2022.

