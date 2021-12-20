Double Vaxxed and Boosted: Senators Warren and Booker Test Positive for Covid-19

Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker both announced on Sunday that they have tested positive for Covid-19 despite both being double vaxxed and boosted.

“I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case. Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted,” Warren tweeted. “As cases increase across the country, I urge everyone who has not already done so to get the vaccine and the booster as soon as possible – together, we can save lives.”

“I learned today that I tested positive for COVID-19 after first feeling symptoms on Saturday. My symptoms are relatively mild,” Booker tweeted. ” I’m beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster – I’m certain that without them I would be doing much worse.”

President Biden will address Americans on Tuesday on his plans to further combat with Covid virus.

President Biden ““will announce new steps the Administration is taking to help communities in need of assistance,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted on Saturday, “while also issuing a stark warning of what the winter will look like for Americans that choose to remain unvaccinated.”

The U.S. reported more than 80,000 cases and 250 additional deaths in the past 24 hours, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

According to the World Health Organization, Omicron cases are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days with documented spread.

Warren’s brother Donald Reed Herring died of COVID-19 in April 2020.

