Dr. Jack Warner Named President of Rhode Island College by Council on Postsecondary Education

In a unanimous decision, the Rhode Island Council on Postsecondary Education has selected Dr. Jack Warner to assume the role of President of Rhode Island College (RIC). The announcement follows an extensive nationwide executive search led by a diverse executive search committee, guided by AGB, a renowned executive search firm specializing in higher education. The decision was made with the counsel and participation of a community advisory committee.

David Caprio, Chair of the Council on Postsecondary Education, expressed confidence in Dr. Warner’s capabilities, stating, “Dr. Warner is a deeply experienced postsecondary education expert with administrative and teaching expertise, and as interim president of Rhode Island College, he has delivered significant achievements. The quality of the individuals that had applied for this position was impressive, making it a very difficult decision.”

Governor Dan McKee commended Dr. Warner for his contributions, especially during his interim presidency over the last two years. “Jack knows Rhode Island and has laid down a strong foundation for the college, the board, and its students to build upon. I congratulate him, his family, and all of Rhode Island College on Dr. Warner’s well-deserved appointment, and I look forward to the continued success he will bring to RIC,” said Governor McKee.

During his tenure as interim president, Dr. Warner successfully navigated challenges, including addressing a structural budget deficit in FY23, increasing enrollment by 18%, securing funding for a Cybersecurity Center and the Hope Scholarship, and implementing strategic initiatives to strengthen campus communication and collaboration.

A Rhode Islander and former commissioner of the Rhode Island Office of Higher Education (2002-2009), Dr. Warner boasts an impressive record in higher education administration. His leadership roles include serving as CEO and executive director of the South Dakota Board of Regents and as associate chancellor of the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth.

Caprio acknowledged the competitive pool of candidates for the RIC presidency and affirmed Dr. Warner as the best person for the position. The council expressed gratitude to Bishop Jeffery Williams, Attorney Rachelle Green, and all members of the search committee and the college community who contributed to the search process.

Shannon Gilkey, Rhode Island’s Postsecondary Education Commissioner, lauded Dr. Warner’s interim presidency, stating, “Dr. Warner, in the last 22 months, has performed superbly as interim president in laying a foundation for RIC’s future success.”

Dr. Warner, appointed interim president in April 2022, succeeds former RIC President Frank D. Sánchez, Ph.D. In the coming weeks, the council will work with President Warner to finalize the terms of his contract, salary, and official start date. The unanimous decision reflects a collective confidence in Dr. Warner’s ability to lead Rhode Island College into a successful future.

