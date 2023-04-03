Fatal accident as car hits home in Portsmouth

Portsmouth police and fire responded to the scene of a fatal accident Sunday just before 11am.

Upon arriving at 1127 Anthony Road, officers observed that vehicle sustained heavy damage when colliding with the home. The driver sustained severe injuries and was extricated from the vehicle where she was transported to Newport Hospital and ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and no occupants from the home were injured.

The accident remains under investigation.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

