Rhode Island Gas Prices Up 4 Cents

Rhode Island’s average gas price is up 4 cents from last week ($3.23), averaging $3.27 per gallon. Today’s price is 3 cents higher than a month ago ($3.24), and 86 cents lower than April 3, 2022 ($4.13). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 23 cents lower than the national average.

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline rose seven cents since last week to hit $3.50. Robust demand for gasoline and rising oil prices are the driving factors for the recent uptick in pump prices.

“Oil prices finally crested and have now settled above the $70 per barrel mark after weeks of hovering just below it,” said Diana Gugliotta, Director of Public Affairs for AAA Northeast, “and gas demand is very robust. These two factors will cause drivers to see prices increase for now. We will also be watching closely to see how much oil production cuts by OPEC nations will impact oil and gas prices.”

AAA Northeast’s April 3 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 7 cents higher than last week ($3.43), averaging $3.50 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 11 cents higher than a month ago ($3.39), and is 69 cents lower than this day last year ($4.19).

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago Rhode Island $3.27 $3.23 $3.24 $4.13 Massachusetts $3.27 $3.25 $3.28 $4.19 Connecticut $3.29 $3.25 $3.24 $4.05

*Prices as of April 3, 2023

