Obituary: Arthur R. Bell Jr. (1961-2024)

Arthur R. Bell Jr., 63, passed away peacefully in his home on August 18, 2024, surrounded by his loved ones.

Born on April 2, 1961, in Newport, RI, Arthur was the son of Barbara “Bobbie” (Fitzgerald) Bell and Arthur R. Bell Sr. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1979 as a three-time football state champion. Arthur continued his football career at Bridgewater State University and later at the University of Rhode Island, where he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in physical and health education.

While he loved his career as a teacher and department head, his true passion in life was coaching. Over three decades, he left an indelible mark on the sidelines of schools across Rhode Island, including Portsmouth Abbey, Portsmouth High School, Rogers High School, Salve Regina, Bryant University, and Middletown High School. As a Hall of Fame player and coach, Arthur contributed to numerous championship seasons and profoundly impacted the lives of countless players and fellow coaches. His greatest impact and source of happiness was in raising his children, Kyle, and Kelsey. They are honored to have been guided by a father who instilled in them the values of dedication, passion, and determination.

A proud lifelong Newporter, Arthur grew up in the 5th Ward, relished summer days at Gooseberry Beach, and eagerly anticipated St. Patrick’s Day celebrations on the corner of Thames and West Narragansett, sporting his signature shamrock pants and homemade sweater that he wore for the last 4 decades.

Arthur was preceded in death by many cherished friends and family members, most notably his parents, Arthur Sr., and Bobbie. He is survived by his loving children, Kyle Bell, and Kelsey Bell Bannon; his son-in-law, Paul Bannon; his sister, Lisa Bell; his partner, Leslie Costic; and his pride and joy, granddaughter, Madison Bannon.

Arthur bravely battled cholangiocarcinoma for five years, undergoing chemotherapy, radiation, immunotherapy, and every trial available to him. He fought with unwavering strength until his final breath. The medical team at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute provided exceptional care, granting Arthur precious years filled with joyful moments alongside his family.

While we mourn the loss of a beloved father, many also grieve the loss of a dear friend and loved one. Arthur was a source of laughter, wit, and strength for those around him, as well as the conductor of “Crazy Train.”

Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, August 21 from 4:00-7:00 pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, August 22 at St. Augustin’s Church, corner of Carroll & Harrison Ave, Newport at 10:00 am. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests that donations be made in Arthur’s name to any of the following: Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, Three Angels Fund, or Hillside Charitable Organization.

All aboard, Coach.

