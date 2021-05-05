Federal judge throws out national eviction ban

A federal judge Washington has struck down the nationwide eviction moratorium, leaving millions of Americans at risk of losing their homes two months earlier than expected.
Federal Judge Dabney Friedrich ruled that the Public Health Service Act does not give the CDC the authority to issue an eviction moratorium.
The moratorium was first enacted as part of the first coronavirus the Cares Act and signed by then-President Donald Trump in March 2020. It expired in July and was followed by the order from the CDC in September. That order was initially set to expire at the end of January but was extended by President Joe Biden’s CDC director, Rochelle P. Walensky. It is unclear what will happen now.
Currently, nearly 20% of renters in America, or around 10 million people, are behind in their rent payments.
