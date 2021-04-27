Newport Dine Out is hiring 100 delivery drivers and they’re offering guaranteed minimum tips on the weekend

Newport Dine Out continues to grow by leaps and bounds week after week and now has more than 50 restaurants on their platform. As a result, they are hiring 100 delivery drivers immediately and they’re throwing in some guarantees.

Work Friday or Saturday (or both!) from 4pm until 9pm and you will be guaranteed $80 minimum per night in tips when you drive doing deliveries for them! (Guarantee applies to only Friday & Saturday)

One of the best part time gigs to work on Aquidneck Island!

Full time driving positions available too!

Refer a friend and if they hire them they will pay you $20 cash! (Driver must work at least two nights for you to be eligible for referral fee)

To apply click the link https://www.nocontactvalet.com/apply or text 401-533-3705 and let them know you’re interested in working with them.

