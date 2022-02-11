Former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung is Running for Congress

Former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung announced Friday that he is running for the 2nd district Congressional seat being vacated by a retiring Congressman Jim Langevin with an email headlined “I’M BACK.”

“From record setting inflation that is robbing you of your hard-earned dollars in the grocery stores and at the gas pump, to a feeling that we are less safe at home, it’s just not working for your family or mine,” Fung said.

“We need a different type of leader in D.C.,” Fung continued. “We need a problem solver. We need leaders who are willing to work with people on both sides of the aisle to bring common sense solutions to our everyday problems. I did just that in Cranston, and I can’t wait to do that for you as your next congressman.”

“For now, just know that ‘I’m back,’ and we’re going to work hard every single day to get our country back on track so that your family and mine can live the great American Dream,” Fung said.

Fung becomes the third Republican to throw their hat in the ring. Former State Rep. Bob Lancia and State Senator Jessica de la Cruz have both announced their intention to run.

Five Democrats are also in the race. General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, former State Rep. Ed Pacheco, Omar Bah, Joy Fox, and Michael Neary.

