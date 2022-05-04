Governor McKee Joins Coalition of 17 Governors to Call for Immediate Action to Protect Reproductive Rights

Governor Dan McKee today joined a coalition of 17 governors in calling for the U.S. Congress to take immediate action to protect reproductive rights and access to abortion. In a letter to congressional leaders, the governors called for Congress to quickly pass legislation to codify the rights and protections prescribed in Roe v. Wade.

“I trust women to make their own health care decisions in consultation with their health care provider,” said Governor Dan McKee. “Here in Rhode Island, we stand firmly in defense of a woman’s right to choose. We are grateful to have Roe v. Wade codified in state law, but Congress must take action on the federal level to protect the rights of all Americans to access reproductive health care.”

