Newport City Planners Seeking Input for Transportation Master Plan

Newport’s Transportation Master Plan continues to move along at a steady clip as City planners have officially kicked off a second round of community engagement aimed at making it easier for residents and visitor to get around town.

This second phase of engagement follows the release of a comprehensive Existing Conditions Report earlier this year, which catalogues the history of Newport’s transportation infrastructure and the conditions that exist today. Now, planners are looking to follow up on that report, detailing potential solutions such as parking policies and physical projects aimed at making getting around Newport safer, easier, and more enjoyable for all.

Residents and stakeholders are being encouraged to provide comments through the City’s online survey and interactive webmap until June 3rd, or by attending any of the open houses or pop-up events planned throughout the spring of 2022, the first of which can be found below:

Open Houses

Pop-Ups In your Neighborhood

Please visit www.keepnewportmoving.com to learn more about pop-up dates, times, and locations.

The City of Newport has been developing the comprehensive Transportation Master Plan launched in the summer of 2021, called Keep Newport Moving. Between July and October of 2021, the City of Newport collected public comments about Newport’s transportation systems through an online, interactive map, stakeholder interviews, and numerous pop-up events throughout Newport. This outreach totaled over 700 interactions and in-person participation by over 200 people.

The final transportation master plan will be published in Fall 2022.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!