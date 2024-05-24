Governor McKee Orders Flags at Half-Staff for Memorial Day

In honor of Memorial Day, Governor Dan McKee has directed that U.S. and Rhode Island flags at all state agencies and buildings be flown at half-staff from sunrise until 12:00 p.m. on Monday, May 27. Flags should be returned to full staff at noon.

Governor McKee issued a statement recognizing the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in the preservation of freedom: “Memorial Day is a day for Rhode Islanders and the nation to stand together and say ‘thank you’ to our brave men and women who have served our country and have protected the freedoms we enjoy today. This is a moment to recognize them, their families, and their sacrifice.

“Our service members represent the very best of Rhode Island and the United States, and we are forever grateful for their selflessness and courage.”

Governor McKee also encourages Rhode Islanders to lower their own flags to half-staff during this time to honor the fallen heroes.

