Eight Teams Representing Four Countries Depart Charleston For Newport in Leg 1 of the 2024 Atlantic Cup

Saturday at 12:00 ET, under sunny skies and initially a 3-5 knot north breeze that soon shifted to the southeast, eight teams representing four countries kicked off the 2024 Atlantic Cup. The start cannon was fired from the Spirit of South Carolina, witnessed by over 100 spectators on land and more than 40 spectator boats on the water.

The German team, Sign for Com, led the start, with Nestenn Entrepreneurs Pour La Planete and Scowling Dragon close behind. Despite the light and flukey conditions, the teams managed to reach the mark. As the sea breeze began to fill in, they gained speed and made a broad reach out of the harbor. Turning north out of the jetties, the teams deployed their spinnakers to sail downwind towards the Gulf Stream.

The primary tactical challenge for the teams now is to position their boats ahead of tomorrow’s expected lack of winds. The boats that can get the furthest northwest in the next 12 hours will be in the best position for the final leg to Newport, Rhode Island. This sets the stage for a high-speed drag race to the finish line.

Atlantic Cup Race Director Hugh Piggin commented, “With the current pushing the teams out of the harbor in flukey winds, it was a very difficult start. Once they got into the harbor entrance, the sea breeze filled in, and the teams were able to increase speeds. I’m sure they are happy to be out of the harbor. They’ve got to get as much progress this evening as they can because the wind is going to die down tomorrow. With all things considered, the race start went smoothly, and it was nice to see such a strong presence of the South Carolina community out for the Atlantic Cup’s return!”

Over the next 24 hours, the wind is expected to get significantly lighter, presenting a challenging stretch for the teams to maintain momentum. The breeze is forecasted to strengthen soon after, promising a storming run through Newport.

The eight teams are en route to Newport, where they are projected to finish just off Fort Adams on May 28th-29th. Current models indicate a fast race, with estimated arrival times likely in the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 29th. The second leg of the competition will depart on June 1st at 12 p.m., culminating in Portland, Maine with a two-day coastal racing series on June 5-6.

