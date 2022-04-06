Governor McKee picks up two key labor endorsements

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Locals 99 and 2323 on Wednesday both announced their endorsement of Governor Dan McKee for re-election. IBEW Local 99 represents 1,100 active and retired Rhode Island electrical workers while Local 2323 represents over 1,750 active and retired Rhode Island telecom workers.

“Governor Dan McKee has been a strong ally for our members and all people who work with their hands for a living. Coming into office during one of the most challenging moments in our state’s history, Governor McKee rolled up his sleeves and focused on keeping our economy open and getting people back to work. We’re proud to support him for another term as Governor and will work hard to make sure he’s re-elected,” said Joe Walsh Jr., IBEW Local 99 Business Manager.

“Governor McKee has been put to the test in his first year in office–leading our state through a difficult public health and economic crisis–and has earned re-election. A champion for working people, Governor McKee has made raising incomes and creating jobs top priorities of his administration and IBEW Local 2323 is proud to stand with him in his campaign that’s focused on hardworking families,” said Christopher Buffery, IBEW Local 2323 Business Manager.

“I’m proud to have the support of IBEW Locals 99 and 2323 and the hardworking Rhode Islanders they represent. From fighting for good wages to expanding job opportunities for working people across our state, we share the same goal of a strong economic future for Rhode Islanders. I’m proud of the economic rebound that we’ve achieved in my first year as Governor. My proposed budget reflects our mutual goal to continue creating good paying jobs and raising incomes for people in all of our 39 cities and towns,” said Governor Dan McKee.

In Governor McKee’s first year in office, he has delivered leadership when Rhode Island working families have needed it most. With over 2 million doses administered statewide, Rhode Island leads the nation in most vaccinations per capita. Governor McKee has made creating jobs a top priority; unemployment is down below 4% in January 2022 – down from 4.8% in December and from the pandemic-high of 17% in 2020 – one of the largest declines in the country. This has resulted in Rhode Island being currently ranked #1 in the Northeast on Moody’s Back-to-Normal Index, which assesses states’ economic recoveries. Governor McKee has laid out a plan to continue growing jobs and Rhode Island’s economy in the Rhode Island 2030 plan.

IBEW Locals 99 and 2323 join the Rhode Island Building and Construction Trades Council, the Laborers’ District Council, Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, and seven mayors and town administrators in endorsing Governor Dan McKee’s re-election campaign.

