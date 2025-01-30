Grand Victorian with Water Views Hits the Market in Tiverton for $2.499,000

1660 Main Road | Tiverton, RI | 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 3,335 sq ft | offered by Lila Delman Compass for $2,499,000

Perched on nearly three acres of park-like grounds, the Capt. Isaac Church House, circa 1880, is a resplendent example of Victorian architecture, commanding breathtaking views of the Sakonnet River and an adjacent yacht basin. A separate .35-acre waterfront parcel, complete with CRMC-approved dock plans, enhances the estate’s extraordinary appeal.

Echoing Newport County’s rich architectural tradition, this grand residence is defined by its gracious wraparound porch, intricate decorative millwork, soaring gables, and a striking three-story central bay that amplifies its stately presence. With 3,335 square feet of refined interiors, plus an additional 1,700-square-foot finished lower level with walk-out access and water views, the home is as expansive as it is elegant.

The main level is designed for both grand entertaining and intimate gatherings. A thoughtfully updated kitchen flows seamlessly into a formal dining room, a library, a living room, and an expansive great room anchored by a floor-to-ceiling, four-sided granite fireplace. Upstairs, four bedrooms and four baths offer ample accommodations, each space imbued with period details and contemporary comforts.

Beyond the main residence, a two-car garage with an oversized boat bay includes a private in-law apartment, perfect for guests or a home office. Adding further intrigue is the historic cut-granite Carriage House, presenting boundless opportunities for customization.

With its commanding waterfront setting, unparalleled potential, and a seamless blend of history and modernity, this estate offers a rare opportunity to create a legacy property in picturesque Newport County, Rhode Island. Whether envisioned as a grand family compound or an exquisite development project, the possibilities are as limitless as the views.

