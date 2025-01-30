Newport School Superintendent Clears Up Rumors of ICE Presence at Local Schools Following Federal Operation

As first reported by Newport Buzz, federal immigration agents conducted a targeted operation in downtown Newport on Wednesday morning, detaining one individual near the corner of Thames Street and Cotton Court. Eyewitnesses reported seeing about six armed ICE agents dressed in black masks, black tops, and camouflage pants arresting the individual at the scene.

The City of Newport confirmed the operation in a statement, saying, “We can confirm that a targeted federal immigration action did take place earlier today in the vicinity of Thames Street and Cotton Court. We understand it to have been a targeted intervention focused on a single individual rather than a widespread operation.”

Officials have not released the identity of the individual or further details about the arrest. However, the incident sparked rumors that ICE agents had also targeted local schools, leading to confusion and concern among parents and students.

In response, Newport Superintendent of Schools Colleen Burns Jermain addressed the rumors in a letter to Newport families, reassuring them that no ICE agents were involved with the schools. “I want to be very clear that no ICE agents or any federal agents came to our schools or inquired about our students or their families at any time,” Jermain wrote. “None were seen around any of our schools, and all our students were safe.”

The rumors began to spread after a group of Rogers High School students received alarming texts toward the end of the school day. Concerned, the students approached school administration, expressing fear for their safety. In response, administrators offered to transport the students home in school vans as a precaution.

At Thompson Middle School (TMS), parents, aware that their high school students’ siblings were being given rides home from Rogers, requested similar arrangements for their children. As a result, some TMS students were also driven home instead of taking the school bus.

However, Jermain emphasized that no ICE agents were involved in any of these incidents, and no disruptions occurred at Pell Elementary School. “At no time did ICE or any ICE agents enter the building or were students/staff in any danger,” she said.

Jermain explained that while the changes in dismissal procedures were intended to ensure student safety, they inadvertently fueled the rumors and contributed to unnecessary anxiety. She expressed her regret over the confusion and reassured parents that moving forward, any changes to dismissal procedures would be clearly communicated in advance.

“I know these are very difficult and emotional times for everyone,” she wrote, offering her apologies for any distress the situation may have caused. “Please know that going forward, if any changes in dismissal procedures ever occur again, families and our staff will be notified by their schools.”

