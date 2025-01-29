Impaired Driver Nearly Mows Down Cop in Jamestown

A Jamestown police officer narrowly escaped disaster over the weekend when a suspected impaired driver nearly struck him during a roadside stop, authorities said.

Officer Liam Robberson was assisting a motorist on Route 138 with his emergency lights activated when a speeding vehicle approached nearly hitting him. Acting quickly, Robberson moved to the front of the stopped car to avoid being hit.

He then returned to his patrol car, pursued the driver, and successfully pulled them over.

The suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

No injuries were reported, but this incident highlights the dangers officers face while working on busy roadways.

