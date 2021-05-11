HBO’s ‘The Gilded Age’ is back shooting in Newport!

The creators of “Downton Abbey” are back in Newport, RI to continue shooting their new HBO series called “The Gilded Age”. Production trucks could be seen working Monday at Fort Adams, on Bellevue and at Carey Mansion. Fort Adam will serve as Base Camp for this phase of production.

In February and early March 2021, the production filmed at The Breakers, The Elms and Chateau sur Mer with basecamp at Carey Mansion on Ruggles Avenue.

HBO says the American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, of huge fortunes made and lost, and the rise of disparity between old money and new.

Against this backdrop of change, the story begins in 1882 — introducing young Marian Brook, the orphaned daughter of a Union general, who moves into the New York City home of her thoroughly old money aunts Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook. Accompanied by Peggy Scott, an accomplished African-American woman, Marian inadvertently becomes enmeshed in a social war between one of her aunts, a scion of the old money set, and her stupendously rich neighbors, a ruthless railroad tycoon and his ambitious wife, George and Bertha Russell.

In this exciting new world that is on the brink of the modern age, will Marian follow the established rules of society, or forge her own path?

Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Denée Benton, Louisa Jacobson, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel, Jack Gilpin and Jeanne Tripplehorn have all signed on to the show.

Julian Fellowes — best known for creating, writing and executive-producing the award-winning Downton Abbey — is the creator, writer and executive producer on the series. Gareth Neame will executive produce; Michael Engler and Salli Richardson-Whitfield will both direct and executive produce; David Crockett will executive produce; Sonja Warfield will write and co-executive produce. Gilded Age is a co-production between HBO and Universal Television.

Chateau-sur-Mer is a landmark of High Victorian architecture, furniture, wallpapers, ceramics and stenciling. It was the most palatial residence in Newport from its completion in 1852 until the appearance of the Vanderbilt houses in the 1890s. It was the scene of memorable entertainments, from the “Fete Champetre,” an elaborate country picnic for more than 2,000 guests held in 1857, to the debutante ball for Miss Edith Wetmore in 1889

