Historic Mount Hope Bridge to Receive $27 Million in Federal Funding for Critical Upgrades

At the base of the historic Mount Hope Bridge, a landmark connection between Bristol and Portsmouth, U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, and Governor Dan McKee announced a significant influx of federal funding aimed at revitalizing the nearly century-old structure. The $27 million in federal support is slated to facilitate essential improvements to the bridge, ensuring its continued functionality and safety for decades to come.

A substantial portion of this funding, $17 million, comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) grant, a program co-created by Senator Whitehouse as a senior member of the Environment and Public Works Committee. Additionally, Senators Reed and Whitehouse secured a $10 million earmark to install a state-of-the-art dehumidification system on the steel wires, cables, and anchors of the bridge. These upgrades are expected to extend the bridge’s life by 50 to 75 years.

“Our bridges are lifelines that connect communities, and we’ve got to keep them in good working order,” Senator Reed emphasized. “Age, deterioration from the elements, and everyday wear and tear can take a real toll on our bridges. This is a smart investment in keeping this 95-year-old bridge safe and sound for future generations, while also creating good-paying jobs in the construction trades.”

Senator Whitehouse highlighted the proactive nature of the funding: “Today marks a milestone in the history of the picturesque Mount Hope Bridge as we celebrate federal funding that will help protect the integrity of the bridge’s cables from rising temperatures, moisture, and humidity caused by climate change. I’ve advocated extensively for this funding to prevent massive disruptions that would result from further deterioration.”

Governor Dan McKee expressed gratitude for the federal support: “Investing in the Mount Hope Bridge supports the safety of the millions of commuters and cars who use it every year, and helps keep Rhode Island running. These much-needed improvements will create good-paying jobs, extend the bridge’s life, and reinforce the structure’s integrity against climate change.”

The Mount Hope Bridge, constructed in 1929 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, serves as one of only three connections from mainland Rhode Island to Aquidneck Island and is the sole link from the East Bay. Handling approximately seven million motorists annually, the bridge is a crucial corridor for freight and daily commutes, connecting coastal Rhode Island to southeastern Massachusetts and beyond.

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) has reported significant wear on the bridge’s 700-ton cables, exacerbated by corrosion and moisture over the years. A 2021 RITBA inspection revealed 744 broken wires out of 2,450, emphasizing the urgent need for repairs to prevent the bridge’s potential compromise. The $27 million federal investment will significantly enhance the resilience of this vital infrastructure.

The dehumidification technology to be installed on the Mount Hope Bridge has been successfully used on other major U.S. bridges, including the Delaware Memorial Bridge and Pittsburgh’s South Tenth Street Bridge. This advanced system is part of a multi-year project aimed at securing the bridge’s structural integrity against climate impacts.

Senator Whitehouse also pointed to other infrastructure successes: “This investment follows the $82.5 million grant we secured to extend the life of the Pell Bridge, awarded from the INFRA Program I helped create.”

As Rhode Island continues to modernize its infrastructure, this federal funding represents a vital step in safeguarding the state’s transportation networks against the challenges posed by climate change, ensuring the Mount Hope Bridge remains a resilient and reliable artery for future generations.

