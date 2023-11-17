House of the Week: Bristol Gem with Westerly Water Views and Private Club Membership Hits Market for $1,695,000

33 Sunset Road – Bristol, RI | 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3,391 sq ft | offered by Residential Properties Ltd for $1,695,000.

This classic Highlands gem boasts lovely westerly water views from this shingle style retreat. The home’s many windows and sliders offer incredible light and brings the outside in.

Lovingly renovated and meticulously maintained over the years, this home boasts an open interior floor plan between the eat-in kitchen, dining, and living rooms. This area flows to the porch and deck with seating to catch the water view sunsets over Narragansett Bay.

The kitchen will tempt any chef with its Viking stove (4 gas burners & griddle), 2 ovens (1 gas, 1 electric), new refrigerator, and incredible storage/pantry space. The other 1st floor rooms include a bedroom and full bath, a large family room, a half bath, an office/storage room, and access to an oversized 2-car garage.

The 2nd floor boasts a spacious primary bedroom with spectacular water views, multiple closets and built-ins, and a cathedral ceiling bath with custom designed painted walls. There’s also a guest bedroom with a full bath, and a laundry.

The owners have spared no expense with new windows and sliders, a conversion from oil to gas, a new roof, exterior shingles, fence, generator etc.

Sited on a 3/4 acre corner lot and bordered by stone walls, this home is just a few steps to East Bay Bike Path, and enjoys optional membership to the neighborhood association with access to the dock, beach, tennis court & social activities.

Sale of house is subject to owners buying a particular property.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

