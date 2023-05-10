House of the Week: Jamestown Estate offered for $3,395,000

$3,395,000 – 3 bedrooms – 3.5 bathrooms – 4,876 sq ft – offered by Bob Bailey of Lila Delman Compass.

This custom designed Gambrel Cottage by award winning architect William Burgin, is sited on nearly 2 acres in the sought after neighborhood of “Ocean Highlands / The Dumplings”. Located across from Ft. Wetherill State Park, the house has commanding views of the wonderful natural setting and lush landscape, distant water views are seen from the covered balcony and observation sunroom on the 3rd level with deck.

The light-filled interior has soaring vaulted ceilings, custom staircase and multiple fireplaces. The spacious eat in kitchen with brick fireplace, enjoys the early easterly sunrises. A formal dining area & living room has a double sided fireplace,and doors that lead to a lovely south-facing screen in porch.

A cherry paneled office has an adjacent full bath.A powder room is located adjacent to the inviting entry foyer. The staircase leads to an open to below central gallery with custom bookcases and wall space ideal for art and sculptures. This central gallery leads to a covered deck which overlooks the wonderful landscaping.

A large sitting room/den can be used as a guest bedroom with fireplace and built-ins. The primary suite on this level with fireplace has a private bath with laundry. The custom staircase continues up to an observation sitting room with an outdoor deck. In a separate wing above the 2-car garage is a wonderful office/living room, and guest bedroom with full bath. Ground-based solar array generator. Enjoy access to the Dumplings Pier with membership.

