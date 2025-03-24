ICE Arrests 370 in Six-Day Massachusetts Crackdown on Transnational Organized Crime, Gangs and Criminal Offenders

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and federal law enforcement partners arrested 370 individuals during a six-day targeted enforcement operation in Massachusetts, focusing on transnational organized crime, gangs, and criminal offenders.

The operation, conducted from March 18-23, resulted in the apprehension of individuals tied to criminal organizations such as MS-13, Tren de Aragua, Trinitarios, and 18th Street gangs. Authorities also seized 44 kilograms of methamphetamine, 5 kilograms of fentanyl, 1.2 kilograms of cocaine, and firearms.

“The Commonwealth is a safer place because of these arrests,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston Acting Field Office Director Patricia H. Hyde. “We targeted the most dangerous offenders in crime-infested neighborhoods, ensuring public safety.”

Among those arrested, 205 had significant criminal convictions or charges, and six were foreign fugitives facing serious charges, including murder, drug trafficking, and organized crime.

Notable arrests include:

A Dominican alien charged with multiple drug distribution crimes, arrested in Boston.

A Dominican alien charged with fentanyl trafficking, arrested in Boston.

A Chilean alien convicted of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years old, arrested in Marlborough.

A Brazilian alien charged with manslaughter, homicide by motor vehicle, and other crimes, arrested in Worcester.

A Honduran alien convicted of rape of a child and other offenses, arrested in Salem.

A Brazilian alien wanted for murder and convicted of firearms trafficking, arrested in Milford.

A Brazilian alien wanted for homicide in his home country, arrested in Lowell.

A Russian alien charged with unlawful possession of ammunition and wanted for armed robbery, arrested in Medford.

A Dominican alien wanted for homicide, arrested in Dorchester.

A Brazilian alien wanted for homicide and illegal possession of a firearm, arrested in Marlborough.

A Salvadoran alien and documented 18th Street gang member convicted of assault, arrested in Wakefield.

A Guatemalan alien charged with rape and convicted of enticing a minor, arrested in New Bedford.

A Jamaican alien convicted of multiple crimes, including armed robbery and drug distribution, arrested in Pittsfield.

A Brazilian alien wanted for drug trafficking and money laundering, arrested in West Yarmouth.

Federal agencies involved included the FBI, DEA, ATF, DSS, and CBP. ICE officials emphasized the necessity of these operations, especially in jurisdictions that refused to honor immigration detainer requests.

“This week’s efforts prove the whole-of-government approach works,” said ICE Homeland Security Investigations New England Special Agent in Charge Michael J. Krol. “We are committed to removing dangerous individuals from our communities.”

Authorities reported that local jurisdictions released many offenders without honoring ICE detainer requests, forcing federal officers to conduct at-large arrests. This often increased the risks to both law enforcement and the public.

In addition to the apprehensions, law enforcement officials seized three firearms, ammunition, and large quantities of narcotics. The seizure of these substances, including fentanyl, highlights the federal government’s continued efforts to curb the trafficking of deadly drugs.

Officials from multiple agencies stressed their commitment to public safety. “We simply can’t permit violent and dangerous criminals to enter or remain in the United States under false pretenses,” said Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division Jodi Cohen. “There’s no question our communities are safer today because of this enhanced, targeted operation.”

