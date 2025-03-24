Washington Bridge Demolition to Cause Temporary Gano Street Shutdown

The Rhode Island DOT will temporarily close a section of Gano Street in Providence on Saturday, March 29, and Sunday, March 30, for continued demolition work on the Washington Bridge substructure.

The closures, scheduled from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, will affect the stretch of Gano Street at the I-195 overpass between India Street and the I-195 West on-ramp. During this time, demolition crews will remove the upper sections of the old bridge piers.

Drivers will follow marked detours using India Street, Wickenden Street, South Main Street, and South Water Street. The I-195 West on-ramp at Gano Street will remain open. Pedestrians are advised to take Wickenden Street, East Street, the India Point Park pedestrian bridge, and India Street as alternate routes.

RIDOT says the closures are planned during daylight hours to minimize disruptive noise at night. Depending on Saturday’s progress, the closure on Sunday may be shortened or canceled.

Following the weekend work, motorists can expect intermittent single-lane closures for approximately two weeks, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., as crews complete the demolition. Pedestrian access will be maintained, and the Gano Street on-ramp to I-195 West will stay open.

RIDOT reminds the public that construction schedules may change due to weather, site conditions, or unforeseen circumstances.

