Frosty Freez in Middletown Sold After 26 Seasons; Longtime Employee Takes Over Beloved Ice Cream Stand

After 26 seasons serving up soft-serve, smiles, and summer memories, the owners of Frosty Freez in Middletown have announced they’ve sold their iconic ice cream stand — but it’s staying in the family.

In an emotional farewell, longtime owners Kim and Mark Pachico said they’ve “struggled with how to put into words” what the business has meant to them. “We always felt more like caretakers than owners,” they wrote. “Small-town spots like this, where families gather just like their parents and grandparents did, have become too rare.”

For more than two decades, Frosty Freez has been a local meeting place — where neighbors run into old friends, kids celebrate wins, and families tailgate on warm summer nights. The couple said their favorite part wasn’t the ice cream, but “the connections — the people who worked for us, the customers who became friends, and the generations of families who made this place special.”

The new owner is no stranger to the Freez. Cameron Bulk, who has worked there for 11 seasons and quietly managed operations since mid-July, officially took over last week. “It’s been a seamless transition,” the post said. “Cameron plans to keep Frosty Freez exactly as it is — a middle-of-Middletown, community-focused, old-fashioned ice cream shop.”

The former owners say they couldn’t imagine a better successor. “She’s the perfect person to take care of the Freez,” they said. “We know she’ll give it her all — just as we did.”

They closed their message with gratitude and love for the community: “Thank you to everyone who worked for us and every customer who stopped by. It’s been an honor to be part of this beautiful town. We’ll see you around — just not at the window.”

