Drake-Backed Dave’s Hot Chicken Set to Open in Middletown

Dave’s Hot Chicken, the Los Angeles-based fast-casual chain with a cult following and a major co-sign from hip-hop superstar Drake, is set to open a location in Middletown. The new restaurant will take over the former Plant City X location, according to job postings on Glassdoor and the company’s website.

Known for its bold flavors and spice levels ranging from mild to the fiery “Reaper,” Dave’s Hot Chicken has become one of the fastest-growing restaurant chains in the U.S. since its humble beginnings in 2017. Three childhood friends started the concept with just $900, a portable fryer, and a dream to bring their hot chicken recipe to life. What began as a small pop-up in an East Hollywood parking lot quickly gained traction thanks to social media buzz and a rave review from Eater LA.

Now, Dave’s Hot Chicken boasts a growing empire with more than 700 locations in development across the U.S., Canada, and even Dubai. In 2021, Drake joined the venture as an investor, propelling the brand’s reputation to new heights.

The Middletown location will serve the chain’s signature jumbo hot chicken tenders and sliders, paired with popular sides like mac and cheese, seasoned fries, and kale slaw. Customers can choose their spice level, but those attempting the hottest option will need to sign a waiver.

The chain was recently named America’s Fastest Growing Restaurant Chain, reporting a 156% increase in systemwide sales in 2022.

With the Middletown opening, local food enthusiasts will soon get a taste of what has made Dave’s Hot Chicken a national sensation. Stay tuned for opening dates—and prepare for some serious heat!

