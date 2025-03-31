Kristen Pacheco Named Middletown’s 2025 Teacher of the Year

Kristen Pacheco has been named the 2025 Teacher of the Year for Middletown, recognizing her dedication, leadership, and commitment to student success.

Ms. Pacheco, a Grade 6 Math teacher at Gaudet Middle School, began her career in Middletown in 2014 and has been a cornerstone of the school’s team ever since. She teaches a variety of classes, including Grade 6 Math, Accelerated Math, and an intervention block. Known as the “Team Captain” by her colleagues, Ms. Pacheco is praised for her organizational skills, planning, and ability to use data effectively to group students for targeted interventions, helping them thrive academically.

Beyond the classroom, Ms. Pacheco plays a pivotal role in the district. She serves as a Tech Coach, Mentor, Cooperating Teacher, and a leader in Mathematics. Her influence extends to her work with NEA Middletown, where she is a representative, Public Relations officer, Budget Committee member, and negotiator.

Ms. Pacheco’s commitment to her students goes beyond standard teaching practices. She is known for creating an inclusive classroom environment, where she adapts her teaching methods to meet the needs of every learner. Her high standards are evident in her constant efforts to ensure all students master the material, with video lessons available for students who miss class or need additional support.

Her dedication to both her students and the Middletown community makes her a standout educator. Huge congrats to Ms. Pacheco!

