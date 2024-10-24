Letter to the Editor: A Vote for Common Sense – Leon Amarant for Middletown Town Council

To the Editor:

Residents of Middletown, please consider voting for Leonidas “Leon” Amarant. Although his name appears last on the ballot, he should be your first choice. I encourage you to watch the Middletown Town Council meeting from October 21st, available online, where Council members endorsed short-term rental rights for only 5% of the existing operators, while stripping rights from 95% of other property owners in town. They disregarded input from the community and pushed through legislation just before an election, despite warnings that a lawsuit was imminent.

Watching this meeting in full will help inform your vote in this election. We need business-minded, logical thinkers on our Town Council who do not subscribe to government overreach. The focus should be on schools, roads, police, and fire services. Decisions must be made based on facts, not hearsay or emotion.

Over the next four years, the Town Council will face significant projects, including a new school, development of the Town Center, a new library, and important environmental decisions. Please visit Leon’s website at www.LeonAmarant.com, where his policy positions are outlined.

Chris Sousa

Middletown, RI

